The original Metal Gear Solid is reportedly getting a PS5-exclusive remake

The original Metal Gear Solid is reportedly getting a full remake, and it's a PS5 console exclusive.

The new claim comes from YouTube channel RedGamingTech, a channel that typically specializes in gaming hardware. According to the channel's source, the original Metal Gear Solid will be getting a full remake (not just a remaster), and when it eventually releases, it'll be a console exclusive to the PS5, as well as coming to PC.

What's more, RedGamingTech's source claims that Metal Gear Solid 2, 3, and 4 will all be getting HD remasters. The sequels won't be getting the same remake treatment afforded to the original game, and it's unknown whether these remasters will be console exclusive to the PS5 as well.

If Konami is remaking the first Metal Gear Solid, it'll be arriving after countless fan projects. There have been attempts to remake the game in Unreal Engine 4, as well as in Media Molecule's Dreams in the past from some pretty starved fans (and who can blame them?).

This is also far from the only PS5 rumor circling Konami of late. Earlier this year, it was claimed that a new Silent Hill was in production at Konami, and that it would be a PS5 exclusive on release. So far at least, the supposed new game in the dormant horror series has never been confirmed.

For now though, we'll have to wait and see if Konami is willing to splash the cash on a full remake of the original Metal Gear Solid.

If the project is real, it won't be the only third-party exclusive that Sony's managed to snag for the PS5: Final Fantasy 16 is a timed console exclusive for the next-gen console.