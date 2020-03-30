Steve Carell and John Krasinski celebrate 15 years of The Office by sharing their favourite scenes

The Office turned 15 last week and, to celebrate, John Krasinski (Jim) and Steve Carell (Michael) got together for a mini working-from-home reunion where they shared their favourite scenes and memories from the hit NBC sitcom.

As part of the first episode of his impromptu new series Some Good News, Krasinski invited on "entertainment correspondent" – and former co-star – Carell to spread some much-needed fuzzy feelings.

You can head over to 5:55 above for the full segment but if you’re only here for a good time, not a long time (that’s what she said) here are some of the highlights:

First up, Carrell namechecks a scene from the fourth season episode “Dinner Party” as one of his top moments, specifically the moment where Michael pulls out his pathetic excuse for a plasma screen TV – which led to several fits of laughter from the cast. “Most of the memories have to do with things that we shared as a cast,” Carell says, while also mentioning the Fun Run episode involving the actor scoffing plates of pasta on a 100-degree day as something that particularly stood out.

Other favourites? Kevin sitting on Santa Michael’s lap, Jim’s impression of Dwight and, of course, Jim and Michael’s final scene together (which Krasinski described as “the most emotional” he’s even been on-set) all feature.

With The Office set to leave Netflix in January 2021, you’ve still got plenty of time to get your Dunder Mifflin binge on and proves there’s still room for laughter in the world – even if you’re feeling a little like Prison Mike right now.

