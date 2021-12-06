The new Matrix 4 trailer is here – and it's full of callbacks

The second trailer for The Matrix 4 has arrived.

The new clip, which you can watch above, starts with some callbacks to the original trilogy, from Agent Smith to the red and blue pills. It seems that Neo is going to regain his memories, but Trinity is in some kind of trouble. "She believed in me. It's my turn to believe in her," Neo says.

The footage follows the first trailer, which revealed Neo and Trinity no longer recognize each other, a teaser that hints this is a new, rebooted Matrix made from old code, and another clip that teases a big choice for Neo.

The Matrix Resurrections sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie Anne-Moss as Trinity, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins the franchise as a version of Morpheus. Also returning is Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, while Laurence Fishburne will not be back, and neither will Hugo Weaving. Newcomers include Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff (now seeming even more like a new Agent Smith), Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, and Eréndira Ibarra.

"In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more," reads the movie's official synopsis. "Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

Lana Wachowski returns to direct, and co-wrote and co-produced the movie, but without her sister Lilly.

"I saw the film in Berlin in September. It's really good. I cannot tell you what this film is about, but I could explain what it is not," co-writer David Mitchell said recently of the movie. "It's certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It's a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieved a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters."

The Matrix Resurrections arrives this December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max in the US. While you wait, check out our ultimate Matrix recap to get up to speed on the entire franchise.