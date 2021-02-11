The Mandalorian star Gina Carano no longer employed by Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has announced Gina Carano, who portrays Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, no longer works for the production company following controversial social media posts shared by the actor.

Carano faced criticism after posting an image on her Instagram feed comparing both contemporary American politics to Nazi Germany and having different political views to being Jewish during the Holocaust. Her story also included memes mocking the mask mandate in California that was issued by the California Department of Public Health in response to the spread of COVID-19. The posts have since been deleted, but the Twitter hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending shortly afterward. This controversy comes after months of complaints from Star Wars fans about Carano's social media presence.

On Wednesday evening, Lucasfilm issued a statement (via io9) on the matter, calling Carano's behavior "abhorrent and unacceptable," and explaining that the company no longer employed the actor and had no plans to reverse course. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the statement reads.

As this news is still developing, Lucasfilm hasn't shared anything about its plans for Carano's character now that she's no longer part of the show. We'll likely hear whether they plan on recasting the role or simply doing away with the character in the coming months. With Lucasfilm stating that it has "no plans to reverse course" that means we can write Cara Dune out of the Rangers of the New Republic spin-off that was announced last December, as well. The Mandalorian wrapped its critically acclaimed second season in December, and since it's one of the most-watched shows of 2021 so far, it's no surprise that The Mandalorian season 3 is well underway and likely coming in 2022.

