The Mandalorian season 3 will be darker and better than what's come before, according to its stars

The Mandalorian season 3 will be even better than the previous installments, according to the show's stars.

The upcoming third season had a trailer released at Star Wars Celebration which teased Din Djarin's trip to Mandalore, as well as Bo-Katan Kryze as an antagonist – and baby Grogu and Mando reunited once more.

"Three is even better than the previous one," Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian himself, told ET Online (opens in new tab), while Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan, described the upcoming episodes as "dark."

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito, who is Moff Gideon in the show, said the scale is "larger than ever… and it's just an expansion, in many ways, of last season." He added: "It's a season that has great ideas, great teasings, and great tips for the future."

Season 4 of The Mandalorian has been confirmed by Jon Favreau, who is currently writing the next batch of episodes.

As for specifics on the third season, Pascal talked about Din and Baby Yoda's bond. "What I love is the idea of who's protecting who because Grogu is discovering more and more of his powers," he explained. "And it's very important for Mando to nurture it and to also make sure it's harnessed in the right way."

Esposito has hinted at the Child's fresh powers before, so it seems we'll be getting to see more of the youngling's newfound Force abilities in the upcoming episodes.

The Mandalorian season 3 arrives in February 2023, but before that there's Andor in August, The Bad Batch season 2 in September, and this fall there's also the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi.

For everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows – and catch up on the saga on Disney Plus.