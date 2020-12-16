The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 leak might ruin some of the finale's big surprises

The Mandalorian season 2 finale soundtrack titles – among others – have been leaked. Ordinarily, that might not be too important. But with how closely guarded The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8 is, it’s the closest we’re going to get to some big story info before the big day – and there are some intriguing track names here to really make your imaginations run wild.

As spotted by the Star Wars Leaks subreddit, a John Williams fan forum member (who has previously correctly leaked Mandalorian season 2 soundtrack titles) has uncovered the remaining songs from Chapters 13-16 via the Shazam database.

Capture the Flag

Ahsoka Lives

Activated

A Mandalorian and a Jedi

The Sword

A Friend

Open the Door

The Seeing Stone

Rest in Peace

The Sorcerer

Brown Eyes

The Story

Troopers

Come with Me

The Armor

Invaders on Their Land

Frustratingly, we don’t know yet which tracks feature in which episode. We can make some educated guesses, however.

“A Mandalorian and a Jedi” and “Ahsoka Lives” almost certainly hail from Chapter 13. As would “The Sorcerer.” “Troopers”, “The Armor” and “The Seeing Stone” should be from Chapter 14, while “Brown Eyes” and “Invaders on Their Land” match up nicely to Chapter 15’s events.

That leaves several unaccounted for – including “Come With Me”, “A Friend”, “The Sword,” “Open The Door,” and, worryingly, “Rest in Peace.”

So. Many. Questions. Could a death be around the corner? Will the Darksaber – the legendary Mandalorian 'sword' – be used by Moff Gideon? And who’s the titular friend? Could it be one of the Jedi who Grogu was attempting to contact on Tython? There’s a lot of speculation for just a few songs, and we’ll find out very soon whether any of them line up as tantalisingly as they seem to here.

Finally, “Come With Me” is a significant callback to Star Wars history. A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Luke pleased with his father, Darth Vader, to leave the Empire and join him during the final act of Return of the Jedi.

A Luke Skywalker reference is a surprise indeed, but a welcome one. We don’t want to get our hopes up too much – especially it’s almost certainly not going to be Luke but perhaps another Jedi coming to the rescue – but it’s the only thing we have left to cling to before Friday.

Make sure you don’t miss the finale – check out The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.