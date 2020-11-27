The Mandalorian revealed a big Baby Yoda secret and sent the internet into meltdown

We finally know the Child’s real name, and it’s not Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian
Warning: this is the way towards major spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 – so stop here if you haven't seen the latest episode! 

Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian practically knocked us over with reveal after reveal, from a Grand Admiral Thrawn namedrop, a reference to Anakin Skywalker, and – of course – the first-ever live-action appearance of Ahsoka Tano. But the one thing the internet is obsessed over now is the surprise of Baby Yoda’s real name – the mysterious little creature is in fact called Grogu.

While it’s absolutely going to be hard to break the habit of calling him Baby Yoda, it’s also nice to finally have a name for the Child – although, admittedly, it is kind of weird that it doesn’t start with a "Y".

We also discovered that Grogu escaped Order 66, the infamous order that lead to most of the Jedi being killed. It turns out Grogu was trained in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, presumably as a youngling (despite being 50 years old, the same age as Darth Vader) – which means he was rescued from Anakin’s murderous fall to the Dark side.

Of course, the reaction on Twitter to Baby Yoda’s past has been huge – and as much as some people seem to love the name, there are still some who insist Baby Yoda is the only term for them, and some who just aren’t keen on his real moniker.

We’ll have to wait to find out what happens next with Grogu’s training, or if he chooses to call out to the Jedi at all on Tython. Until then, check out our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule so you don’t miss the next episode hitting Disney Plus.