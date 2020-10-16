The Mandalorian movie is something showrunner Jon Favreau is very open to

The Mandalorian season 2 may not have arrived on Disney Plus yet, but already a cinematic adventure is already being considered, according to showrunner Jon Favreau. The Lion King and Iron Man director revealed "we’re definitely open to it".

Favreau discussed the possibility in a conversation with Variety by praising the scale of Disney’s streaming service, saying he’s “excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there’s no rulebook now. Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well.” Put Baby Yoda on the big screen and take our money, please.

Series lead Pedro Pascal also told the trade publication he would “love” for the hero to get a cinematic treatment. “I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big-screen experience,” he said. The first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 definitely teased a wider scope for the Disney Plus series – and it’s easy to see how it could make the leap.

In recent news, The Mandalorian season 2 has seemingly added Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant to its cast, although there’s been no official word on who they’re playing. Dawson is believed to be bringing fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano to live-action for the first time after the Jedi was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. While Olyphant’s mysterious character will reportedly don Boba Fett’s armour.