The LEGO Friends Central Perk set is now available to buy, and it's AMAZING

For fans of Friends and cheap LEGO deals, I have good news - you can currently pick up the LEGO Friends Central Perk kit for just $59.99 or £64.99 depending on which side of the pond you live on (or backorder it to be shipped December 3-9, anyway). Although it's not strictly a saving, this kit is already very difficult to get hold of despite being just a few months old; it sells for double that price on Amazon. As a result, it may be a good idea to pick it up now while stock lasts. Could we BE any more excited?

Speaking of which: if you like to yell "pivot" when moving any kind of furniture and insist that "JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD" whenever anyone tries to steal your cookies, this LEGO set is the stuff dreams are made of. Created as part of the LEGO Ideas initiative in honor of the show's 25th anniversary, it gives you the entire group (plus Gunther) on one of their most iconic sets. Yes, it's relatively pricey, but you're getting tons of Friends-related value for your money here: Chandler, Monica, Ross, Joey, Rachel, and Phoebe are all present with loads of props, including that sofa.

It's impressive to see how recognisable everything in this scene is, even in blocky miniature. It's the perfect recreation of the Central Perk coffee shop where the gang hang out in almost every episode, but little touches like the brass coffee machine, Phoebe's performance stage, and more add to the magic of this screen-accurate set. There's even fake stage lighting around the edges.

However, the coolest part would have to be the fact that each mini-fig comes with an item inspired by their character's on-screen adventures. As well as the Friends themselves, you'll get Joey's 'man-bag', Phoebe's guitar, a keyboard for Ross, Chandler's laptop, and more. Basically, this is nostalgia in plastic brick form.

Built as part of the 'Ideas' initiative, this sees LEGO create kits that the community designs. For example, we recently got the ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters , an awesome black and white Steamboat Willie set that revisits Mickey Mouse's earliest cartoon, Back to the Future's Delorean time machine, and the Thirteenth Doctor's Tardis from Doctor Who. Honestly, this stuff is pure gold. Want to get involved? You can submit your own ideas or vote for your favorites on the LEGO Ideas website.

