The Legend of Korra comes to Netflix in August with the next chapter of Avatar's story

The Legend of Korra will bring balance to US Netflix when it hits the streaming platform on August 14.

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7sJuly 21, 2020

The sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender is set 70 years after the original series and tells the story of Korra, the successor to Avatar Aang. Only one person can bend all four elements - water, earth, fire, and air, and Korra has that ability ,which helps maintain peace and balance in her world.

The Legend of Korra originally aired between 2012 and 2014 on Nickelodeon, with voice acting work from Janet Varney, J.K. Simmons, Mindy Sterling, David Faustino, and supporting voice actors like Aubrey Plaza and Henry Rollins. It was lauded for featuring a dark-skinned female lead in Korra, depicting a same-sex relationship in Korra and Asami, and addressing tough social and political issues like societal inequality and terrorism.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been one of the top-streamed series on Netflix since it joined the streaming service on May 18, so expect The Legend of Korra to pull in some serious streaming numbers when it joins on August 14. Now you can spend the rest of the summer blowing through both series so you'll no longer have to hear people telling you that you "need to watch Avatar." I guess I should get on that...

In related news, we're still waiting to hear updates on the upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series that Netflix announced back in the fall of 2018 . It was confirmed that the series will have a "culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast" so fans are anxiously awaiting it after the mess that was M. Night Shyamalan's 2020 film, which cast all white actors in the lead roles.