Every The Last of Us 2 workbench location you need to upgrade all your guns and weapons

Finding all The Last of Us 2 workbenches are a key part of helping Ellie through her journey. Workbench locations allow her to customize every weapon with scrap that she scavenges. While some are easy to find, many are off the beaten path or tucked away in dark corners. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up every The Last of Us 2 workbench to give you a fighting chance against the game’s harsh world.

Oh, and before we continue (and we cannot stress this enough) there is a spoiler warning around half way which we've marked up so don't go in and read the whole thing. Better to work through the The Last of Us 2 workbench locations in unison with your in-game progress.

Patrol

Patrol workbench location

When you leave the supermarket, you can find the first Last of Us 2 workbench in Eugene’s hideout in the hallway of his makeshift home.

Downtown Seattle

Downtown Seattle workbench location

There’s only one workbench to find in this level, but it can feel like finding a needle in a haystack because of the size of the area. If you head to the corner of 5th Avenue and Madison Street, you’ll see an overturned truck. If you face the underside of it and turn 180 degrees, you’ll be able to climb up the outcrops directly ahead. After you’ve pulled yourself up, the tent ahead of you has a Last of Us 2 workbench inside in the far right corner.

Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill workbench location 1

The first level with more than one Last of Us 2 workbench, the first is easily missed because it’s in an area with multiple enemies. Look for the petrol station, and then head under the shutters into the garage. Inside you’ll find a workbench, but you may find it easier to take out some enemies before attempting to get to it.

Capitol Hill workbench location 2

Once you get to the section with the explosive tripwires, look for this van that Ellie and Dina need to climb through. Before you do so, look to the right for this window. Smash it, and hop inside to find another workbench.

The Tunnels

The Tunnels workbench location

Shortly after you encounter a WLF squad and Clickers, in the underground station, push through the train carriages until you find the corpse of the soldier that is partially dissolved by acid. Ellie needs to throw a rope, but before you do so look for a door on the right. Inside you’ll find a Last of Us 2 workbench.

Hillcrest

Hillcrest workbench location 1

There are two Last of Us 2 workbenches in this level, with the first one found right at the start. On the row of shops at the start, look for this clothes store on the right. Behind the checkout you’ll find a hole in the wall that leads to a basement, and you’ll find the workbench there.

Hillcrest workbench location 2

Shortly after your first encounter with a sniffer dog, you'll need to use a dumpster to climb on top of a garage (pictured). Once inside the hole in the wall, you'll find a Last of Us workbench with a trap mine on top for you to collect. In truth, you can’t really miss this one.

The Seraphites

The Seraphites workbench location 1

After pushing through a shop to get to the street (where Ellie says “Progress”), continue onwards until you find this apartment block on the left. Head onto the first floor and then into an apartment on the right. At the far end you’ll find a Last of Us 2 workbench, but beware - as soon as you use it, you’ll be jumped by a group of WLF deserters.

The Seraphites workbench location 2

Shortly after you fight the large, hammer-wielding Seraphite and Ellie drops from a ladder into water, head left and into the pharmacy. Inside, there’s a hole in the wall on the left-hand side that she can crawl through, and the Last of Us 2 workbench is on your right in a dimly lit corner.

Road to the Aquarium

Road to the Aquarium workbench location 1

In the first building you cut through with Jesse, before moving shelving out of the way to progress, look for this doorway that’s blocked by debris. Go prone, crawl under the rubble and head left to find the workbench.

Road to the Aquarium workbench location 2

When approaching this hole in the wall after swimming under the bus, climb upwards and follow the corridor. The room at the end of the corridor has the Last of Us 2 workbench inside. Jesse might try and go through a different hole to progress the story, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Flooded City

Flooded City workbench location 1

Once you’ve got through the first gate, keep an eye out for this entrance way on the left of the path in The Last of Us 2. You can park the boat and head inside, where you’ll find the workbench on the left.

Flooded City workbench location 2

At the point where you need to get through another shutter, this time in a bar/arcade, head onto the first floor and look into the corner of the room at the top of the stairs for a Last of Us 2 workbench.

*Potential spoilers after this point*

When you get into the large boat workshop with Mel, look in the area underneath the first floor for the workbench.

The Forward Base

The Forward Base workbench location

You'll find this Last of Us 2 workbench in one of the mess tents, surrounded by soldiers. You can easily walk past, though, so be sure to stay alert.

Hostile Territory

Hostile Territory workbench location

After sneaking past/shooting through the Scars in the two buildings that are leaning into each other, there's a Scar workbench right before the end of the level. It’s in a small campsite.

The Forest

The Forest workbench location

Once you’ve slain the Seraphite woman that stole Abby’s backpack, you’ll need to cut through an auto repair shop. While it’s dark, you will find another workbench in there - just be sure to poke around so you don’t miss it.

The Coast

The Coast workbench location

Once you’ve left Lev and Yara, you can't miss the next Last of Us 2 workbench - it's directly inside the next building you have to go through.

The Shortcut

The Shortcut workbench location 1

Once you’ve got past the room with the Clicker and the Shambler, you’ll need to cut through this electronics store. Once inside, head left past the product displays and you'll find the Last of Us 2 workbench in the far corner.

The Shortcut workbench location 2

After your firefight with Seraphites in the skyscraper, you’ll reach a ladder. At the top you’ll find this mural, and you'll find the workbench in the next room on the right, next to another ladder.

Ground Zero

Ground Zero workbench location

When looking for a generator to unlock the doors in the hospital, Abby needs to slips through a hole in a wall to find it. When she drops to the other side, the workbench is in the room directly to your left.

The Village

The Village workbench location

After the point where Abby and Yara duck down as two Seraphite troops run past, you'll find the Last of Us 2 workbench in the first house on the left at the top of the hill.

The Escape

The Escape workbench location

When entering the Radio Tower (while following Lev), you'll find the workbench immediately in front of you when dropping in through the window. It’s easy to find, but it’s also easy to run past so be alert!

Pushing Inland

When you reach the house with the Clicker on the roof, head inside and then downstairs. There are multiple Stalkers and Shamblers here, but the workbench is in the kitchen. It's likely easier to try and kill the enemies to be able to use it.

The Resort

After Ellie has made it into the train car and through the fence into the Rattlers’ compound, you’ll see two guards torturing a chained-up infected. The Last of Us 2 workbench is in the building immediately behind them.