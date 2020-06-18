The Last of Us Part 2 training manuals locations - every upgrade and skill in the game

Finding The Last of Us Part 2 training manuals are an important part of the game, allowing Ellie to expand her abilities by unlocking fresh upgrade branches. You'll need to find supplements to unlock the skills themselves, but unlocking each new set of character abilities requires a The Last of Us Part 2 training manual first to get started.

With that in mind, here's a full rundown of where to find every The Last of Us Part 2 training manual. These are the first places you can find them, so it's possible you might find them elsewhere if you missed the initial opportunity. Needless to say, there are potential spoilers ahead past of certain point which we've marked clearly. To stay safe it's best to work through the guide as you progress through the game and not read the whole thing on one go.

Seattle Day 1, Downtown

Prep Training Manual (Seattle Day 1, Downtown)

(Image credit: Sony)

In the Courthouse, when scavenging for gasoline in Downtown Seattle, head into the basement office next to the lifts. You’ll find your first Last of Us 2 training manual there.

Seattle Day 1, Capitol Hill

Stealth training Manual (Seattle Day 1, Capitol Hill)

(Image credit: Sony)

When exploring, look out for the petrol station. It has WLF soldiers in and around it, but the book store opposite has another Last of Us 2 training manual. Once inside, you’ll have to sneak past some infected, including one clicker. Once that’s done, you’ll find the book next to a typewriter in one of the side rooms.

Seattle Day 2, Hillcrest

Precision Training Manual (Seattle Day 2, Hillcrest)

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you spot the Liquor Store, head inside via the window and navigate down into the basement. There are a pair of Shamblers here, so be careful, but you can weave around them and crawl through a hole in the wall. This leads into a children’s bookstore, and you’ll find the Last of Us 2 training manual next to the corpse by the counter.

Seattle Day 2, The Seraphites

Chemistry Training Manual (Seattle Day 2, The Seraphites)

(Image credit: Sony)

In the apartment building shown in the image, head up to the first floor and take a right, entering the residence through the door. Note the locked door on the right, and when you get to the end of the apartment, you’ll spot a workbench. As soon as you start using it, you’ll be jumped by WLF deserters. Fight them off, and then check the room that was previously locked. On the bed you’ll find this The Last of Us 2 training manual.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you get to the large boat that you access via placing a ladder, be sure to check inside the boat before proceeding onward where you'll find a Last of Us 2 training manual.

Seattle Day 1, Behind Enemy Lines

Close Quarters Training Manual (Seattle Day 1, Behind Enemy Lines)

(Image credit: Sony)

When you reach this street (shortly after Abby spots the WLF trucks through the window), break the window in the shop on your immediate left and look for a safe at the back of the store. Use the combo 68 96 89 to open it and grab a training manual.

Seattle Day 1, The Forest

Firearms Training Manual (Seattle Day 1, The Forest)

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you fight the large Seraphite woman with the huge hammer (the one that stole your backpack), head into the Auto Shop. When you go into the kitchen area, take an immediate right and the training manual is on a pair of drawers near the broken window.

Seattle Day 1, The Coast

Ordinance Training Manual (Seattle Day 1, The Coast)

(Image credit: Sony)

After falling from the highway into the water, work your way into the ferry. When you get the Crossbow, a safe code will be on a piece of paper at the end of the hallway (90 77 01). The safe itself can be found on the top deck, with a Runner stood close by. You’ll need to turn left immediately when reaching the top of the boat, and then you can mantle up, kill the Runner, and open the safe for Abby’s final training manual.