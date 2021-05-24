The Last of Us 2 co-director explains how they enhanced DualSense haptics for backwards compatible games

The Last of Us 2's co-game director has explained how the haptics in the DualSense controller have been improved.

Just below, you can see a tweet thread from The Last of Us 2 co-game director Kurt Margenau on Twitter, delving into the haptics used by Naughty Dog's sequel in the PS5's DualSense controller.

Margenau explains that the haptics now "feel better" in May thanks to a DualSense controller update that actually took place back in April.

As many of you are jumping back into TLOU2 on PS5, you may notice the haptics feel better. This is actually thanks to a firmware update to the DualSense controller back in April. THREAD: pic.twitter.com/zle0XQwDw6May 21, 2021 See more

The Naughty Dog lead developer then goes on to explain that a few months ago, he was asked by Sony to give advice on improving the haptics for the DualSense controller while playing backwards compatible games on the PS5. Note that although The Last of Us 2 recently got an update that boosted the game's frame rate up to 60FPS on the PS5, it's still a backwards compatible game.

Margenau finally explains that while the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4 had two different-sized rotating weights within, the DualSense has two weights that move back and forth, and can "express frequency and amplitude at extremely high fidelity and low latency." In short, the DualSense receives the former signals from backwards compatible games like The Last of Us 2, and translates it into new code that can be used by the DualSense's internal schematics.

It's quite the brain-busting Twitter thread from Margenau, but it's nonetheless a really nice look into what's going on behind the scenes between publisher Sony and developer Naughty Dog. It's always good to hear that publishers are turning to developers for feedback on how to improve hardware and accessories for different games.

As we mentioned earlier, this thread by Margenau follows after the release of The Last of Us PS5 patch which overhauled the visuals of Naughty Dog's game for the PS5. You can see the trailer for the new update just below, in which Ellie and Abby play at a smooth 60FPS, and loading times are drastically reduced. We didn't need much of an excuse to revisit Naughty Dog's acclaimed sequel, but this is the perfect opportunity.

