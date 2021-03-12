The Flash adds Zack Snyder's Justice League actor Kiersey Clemons as Iris West

The Flash has added another key DC character to its line-up.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Kiersey Clemons is set to reprise her role as Iris West. The actor played Iris in Justice League, but was ultimately cut from the theatrical release of the movie. Her role has been restored in Zack Snyder's Justice League, however, and involves Ezra Miller's Flash rescuing her from a car accident.

The Flash is shaping up to be an adventure through DC's multiverse, with Michael Keaton's Batman making a return – along with Ben Affleck's version of the Caped Crusader. Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, is also making her big-screen debut in the film. It director Andy Muschietti is helming the movie, while Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson has penned the script.

While this is good news for the fans who've been calling for Clemons to keep her role in the DCEU, whether the actor's iteration of the character is the main timeline's version remains to be seen – Snyder has confirmed that the theatrical Justice League is considered canon, rather than his cut of the movie.

"Warner Bros. – this film, my Justice League, is not canon, right? Canon for Warner Bros. is the Joss Whedon version of Justice League, right?" Snyder told the DC Cinematic Cast podcast. "That's, in their mind, that's canon. And what I'm doing is not. Everything I'm doing is not. So it's just an interesting, that relationship."

He added: "And I'm fine with it because I feel like the only way that I could have made this film with autonomy was because of that, because of me admitting and agreeing to the fact that it is not canon."

Hopefully, Clemons will be the main version of Iris West, though, especially as she was first cast as the character way back in 2016.

The Flash arrives November 4, 2022. In the meantime, Zack Snyder's Justice League launches on HBO Max (and simultaneously on VOD services around the world, with a few exceptions) this March 18. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get all caught up, and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.