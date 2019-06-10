The Division movie, starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, is headed to Netflix

At the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference it was revealed that Netflix has snapped up The Division movie. We still don't have a release date, but we do know that Deadpool 2's director David Leitch is calling the shots, and Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal have signed up up to star.

Rafe Judkins is the writer, a man who is also working on the Uncharted movie screenplay and whose previous work includes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Chuck.

The movie was first announced in 2016 and has seen its first director Stephen Gaghan - who also worked on Syriana - come and go.

"In addition to starring in the film, both Chastain and Gyllenhaal will be a part of the development process through their production companies, Freckle Films and Nine Stories, respectively," Ubisoft said in 2016. "The pandemic-stricken streets of The Division are filled with countless stories of love, loss, treachery, and heroism, but we’ll have to wait to find out what avenues the film will explore."

