The Division 2 and spin-off Heartlands won't be at E3 2021

In the tweet just below yesterday on June 8, Ubisoft revealed that both The Division 2 and The Division: Heartland won't be appearing at E3 2021 when the international showcase kicks off later this week. Ubisoft is hosting their Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 presentation later this week on June 12, but neither shooters will be present during the show.

Agents, We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward.Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division and don’t forget to sign-up for Heartland’s early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlrJune 7, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with The Division: Heartland, is a free-to-play spin-off of the main Ubisoft franchise, currently slated to be launching at some point later this year. We know precious little about the first spin-off from The Division, so fans were understandably looking to the Ubisoft Forward showcase to learn more about the shooter.

As for The Division 2 however, Ubisoft's statement above reveals that a development team is still hard at work on updates for the game. Back when The Division 2 first launched, we saw four total DLC installments released for the shooter throughout the subsequent year, followed by the substantial Warlords of New York DLC expansion last year in March 2020. Right now, we don't know what content Ubisoft has cooking up for the shooter, but it'll no doubt be good news to fans of the game that new DLC is on the way.

In fact, earlier this year, Ubisoft announced that more content for The Division 2 was in the works. At the time when the announcement was made in February 2021, Ubisoft stated that new content was planned to launch for the multiplayer shooter later in the same year. As The Division 2 is now skipping out Ubisoft's E3 showcase entirely, it's uncertain whether this new content is still scheduled for the same release window.

As for E3 2021 itself, the showcase kicks off later this week on Saturday, with presentations from Square Enix, Xbox, Ubisoft, and more throughout the weekend, each revealing exciting new games, DLC content, and much more. Ubisoft just recently revealed the revamped and renamed Rainbow Six Extraction, which we'll see more of at the Ubisoft Forward presentation later this week on Sunday.

