The Crown: Netflix reveals first official look at Princess Diana and Prince Charles in season 5

Netflix has unveiled the first official look at Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown season 5.

Debicki takes over as Diana from Emma Corrin, while Josh O'Connor previously portrayed Charles. The new photos come hot on the heels of the first look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, who replaces Olivia Colman and Claire Foy. Set photos showing Debicki as Diana, with a young Prince William and Prince Harry, also recently surfaced online.

(Image credit: Netflix)

West is best known for his role in The Wire, while Debicki recently appeared in Tenet. Joining them in the fifth season is The Two Popes' Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Phantom Thread's Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Trainspotting's Jonny Lee Price as John Major.

The Crown season 5 is set to explore the '90s, a particularly difficult decade for the royal family. In fact, the year 1992 was so troubled that the Queen termed it "annus horribilis" (horrible year), as it was then that Charles and Diana revealed their separation to the public – eventually divorcing in '96 – and other relationships within the Firm also broke down. And, if that wasn't enough, Windsor Castle caught fire. Expect emotions to run high in the next batch of episodes, then.

The series was originally set to end with season 5, but will continue on into a sixth season with the same cast. The fifth installment is in production now, but doesn't currently have a release date.

While you wait for more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.