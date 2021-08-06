The Crown: First look at Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana alongside William and Harry

New set photos have revealed the jewel in The Crown season 5: Elizabeth Debicki’s Princess Diana.

The Tenet actor has been spotted – courtesy of People – filming scenes for the upcoming season of the Netflix series alongside child actors portraying William and Harry. The resemblance is uncanny and shows off Diana’s iconic fashion sense. Take a look for yourself.

ELIZABETH AS DIANA ON THE CROWN SET! pic.twitter.com/fjnTbMHCSgAugust 5, 2021 See more

Debicki has taken over from Emma Corrin, who portrayed Diana in The Crown’s fourth season. Joining her on royal duties is Imelda Staunton, who is set to play Queen Elizabeth II (following on from Claire Foy and Olivia Colman). Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Phillip, while Lesley Manville is stepping into the shoes of Princess Margaret.

The Crown season 5 will venture into one of the royal family’s most tumultuous decades in recent memory: the 90s. Diana, inevitably, is at the centre of that – as her personal and royal lives collide in dramatic fashion.

Despite previous talk to the contrary, The Crown will continue past a fifth season. Showrunner Peter Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 that plans are in place for only five seasons, but later recanted and revealed plans for a sixth and final season.

Netflix is bringing out the big guns over the next 12 months. While we don’t have a release date for The Crown season 5, we now have news that both The Witcher season 2 and Cobra Kai season 4 will launch on the streamer this December. There’s even a surprise new teaser for Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan’s new show, Midnight Mass. Netflix, it seems, isn’t intent on giving up its throne anytime soon.

