The Boys showrunner teases Jensen Ackles' role in season 3

The Boys season 3 will explore Vought’s history says showrunner Eric Kripke, who teased a surprising connection between Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Nazi-supervillain, Stormfront.

When quizzed by TV Guide if Ackles’ World War II-era hero will know the ageless Nazi villain, Kripke confirmed that the two have crossed paths before, saying: “He knew her when she was Liberty.” The writer also hinted how The Boys season 3 will use Soldier Boy to dive into the origin of Vought and the power-inducing serum, Compound-V. “There's a history of Vought that we're starting to map out because Soldier Boy has been a mainstay of Vought for decades,” he added.

Kripke also revealed that Ackles’ Captain America-inspired role is an iconic figure in Vought’s history: “He was like John Wayne there.” And the company’s questionable history will be put under the microscope through Soldier Boy. Kripke continued: “We're writing the history of Vought and how all the characters weave in together.”

Just because Soldier Boy was inspired by one of Marvel’s patriotic Avenger doesn’t mean fans should expect Ackles’ character to be a genuine believer in truth, justice, and the American way. Kripke previously revealed that the new/old supe is “ Homelander before Homelander ”, pointing out that his character will take a different direction to the one seen in the comics.