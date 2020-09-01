The Boys season 2 cast member reveals one deleted scene that didn't make the cut

All eyes are on The Boys season 2 and its big return. The Amazon Prime Video superhero series returns shortly and cast member Karen Fukuhara – who plays the silent but deadly Kimiko – has opened up about one deleted scene that we won’t be seeing in the coming weeks as it was left on the cutting room floor.

“We've talked about so many of our shocking moments, especially the whale and the boat scene, but I just remembered, this was cut... I had a scene with a mouse, so working with a real live animal and it being a mouse, that was pretty shocking to me,” Fukuhara told Digital Spy.

“The scene had something to do with my past,” Fukuhara continued. “So when we were in The Boys' hideout, a mouse just appears. It's a street mouse. Kimiko finds a connection there.”

All in all, pretty tame compared to some of the blood and guts on show in The Boys. Last year, showrunner and creator Eric Kripke revealed the very NSFW scene that was ultimately cut from the first season.

Kimiko’s mouse moment is not the only deleted scene from The Boys season 2. We’re also getting a Billy Butcher short film that is made up of a series of cut scenes and follows the brash Brit after the events of The Boys season 1 ending.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 2 lands on Amazon Prime Video on September 4.