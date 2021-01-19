The Boys creator confirms season 3 will include "Herogasm" – which is as NSFW as it sounds

The Boys season 3 is set to push the envelope further than ever before. For a show that includes scenes involving everything from ass bombs to super-powered masturbation, that’s saying something.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke has taken to Twitter to reveal a title page from the sixth episode of The Boys season 3. It’s one that Kripke said, “From day one, everyone dared me to make this episode. CHALLENGE MET MOTHERFUCKERS”. The title of the Jessica Chou-written episode? Herogasm.

From day one, everyone dared me to make this episode. CHALLENGE MET MOTHERFUCKERS#TheBoys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV #SPNFamily @Sethrogen @evandgoldberg pic.twitter.com/q4pAMZWZDlJanuary 17, 2021

For the blissfully unaware, Herogasm is a storyline pulled straight from the comics. Once a year, Vought pulls out all the stops – and concocts a fake story of Supes teaming up to face a global threat – so they can all head to a private island and have a massive orgy. Yep. That’s a thing that’s going to happen.

Back in 2020, Kripke floated the idea of Herogasm during a Reddit AMA – but didn’t know if he had the official green light. He said at the time, “We JUST figured out how to do Herogasm!! It'll come in Season 3 maybe (if we get picked up for Season 3). I've really wanted to do it, but needed to figure out our twist on it, so it's not just an hour of hardcore porn. But I think we got it!! Super excited about that.”

If you have to qualify a story arc with the words “not just an hour of hardcore porn” then you know it’s going to be delightfully NSFW. Maybe don’t watch this one with your parents.

The Boys season 3 is set to begin filming shortly.