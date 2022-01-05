The Book of Boba Fett release schedule: what time does episode 3 air on Disney Plus?

You've seen all the Easter eggs, you've double-checked the timeline. All that's left to do now is wait. The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 is next up on the agenda and, if you're desperate to find out what happens next on Mos Espa, then we're here to fill in the gaps.

Below, you'll find not only the release date for the next Chapter in The Book of Boba Fett, but also what time it airs in the US and UK, as well as the full release schedule for the upcoming season. Want to know more? This is The Way. Wait, wrong guy.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 will be released on January 12. No change here: we're getting a new episode every Wednesday.

As for times, the second episode will be available from midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That’s 8:00 AM GMT over in the UK.

This week's episode was released slightly earlier, however, do feel free to smash that refresh button 10-15 minutes before release in the hopes it's available on Disney Plus.

The Book of Boba Fett release schedule and episode count

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Book of Boba Fett is set to last for seven episodes, with one new episode airing every Wednesday on Disney Plus. If you want to plan out your January and February around Temuera Morrison’s iconic bounty hunter, that looks a little something like this.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 1: December 29 – out now

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2: January 5 – out now

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3: January 12

The Book of Boba Fett episode 4: January 19

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5: January 26

The Book of Boba Fett episode 6: February 2

The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 [finale]: February 9

