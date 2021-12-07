Temuera Morrison is ready for trouble in this exclusive image from The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett is blasting its way onto our screens soon, promising more action in that galaxy far, far away. In the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine, Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen talk all about the Star Wars spin-off show. Plus, we have an exclusive new still from the series featuring the legendary bounty hunter himself. Check it out above.

"I was blown away by the [public] reaction – [it] could have gone either way," says Morrison, the New Zealander who plays Boba (having first starred as his father, Jango Fett, in 2002's Attack of The Clones) of The Mandalorian post-credits scene that announced the spin-off.

As setups go, it was tantalizing, with the mercenary Fennec taking her place by Boba's side in Jabba's inner sanctum. "There's a lack of reverence for that throne," comments Morrison's co-star Wen, who plays Fennec. "It's now become their home and they're making it their home."

Claiming the late Jabba's terrain for themselves will shape the storyline for The Book of Boba Fett, with standoffs, confrontations, and smackdowns all promised. More intriguingly, after Fennec referenced how she was rescued from certain death by Boba in The Mandalorian, their unusual alliance will be further explored. "The relationship between him and Fennec is a unique one amongst bounty hunters," nods Wen, whose character is clearly the Yang to Boba's Yin. "Because a lot of times, we're all very solo workers. We don't like collaboration. We don't trust anyone."

She also feels their dynamic is familial at heart (well, this is a Disney-owned show after all). "It's a very dysfunctional family, but it's a family that honors a code of ethics, and there's a certain set of rules that you have to follow and that's the only way that it would work. And being bounty hunters, that's very important. And I think that's why Fennec and Boba, they're from the old school. We believe in those code of ethics and we respect each other for it."

But what of an appearance from the other bounty hunter we all know and love, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin? Broach the subject of cameos, though, and Morrison immediately goes into lockdown. "I can't say anything," he grins, "but we have some wonderful, colourful things to look forward to. I don't want to say too much about it because we're all going to go on this journey together. And every little bit of information is pretty precious now."

The Book of Boba Fett lands on Disney Plus this December 29. For much more from Morrison and Wen on the show, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film when it hits stands on Thursday 9 December. The issue features Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam on the cover and rounds up the biggest films coming your way next year.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

