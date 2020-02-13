The best in-game Valentine's Day events that are spreading love (and bullets)

Valentine's Day isn't just about cheap paper cards, mass-produced teddy bears, and chalky candy hearts. It's about sinking your spare time into a video game to escape the crushing loneliness that is your actual life. Duh. Some of today's best games celebrate the holiday with themed cosmetics, duo battles, and limited-time offers, so no matter how you feel about the holiday, it's time to get in lovin' mood.

That's why we're doing you a service and rounding up all of this year's best in-game Valentine's Day events and themed items that are full of flowers, hearts, and shotguns. There's no better way to forget that awful moment in the second grade when Kyle tore up your custom-made glitter card and called you "Fivehead Girl" than by jumping into some themed gameplay, am I right?

Without further ado (and childhood trauma), here are all the 2020 Valentine's Day events you need to check out:

Apex Legends Valentine's Day 2020

(Image credit: Respawn)

Couple up with the friend who's most competent at shooters and drop into Apex Legends' Valentine's Day Rendezvous. The event, which runs from February 12-19, brings back the beloved Duos mode, which will earn you double XP. Here's what else you can get for playing during the season of love.

An adorable Valentine's Day 2020 badge featuring Nessie offering you a rose

Two new Pathfinder and Nessie gun charms

Discounted "Through the Heart" Longbow skin

Discounted "Love of the Game" banner frame

Borderlands 3 Valentine's Day 2020

(Image credit: 2K)

Borderlands 3 is celebrating this lovestruck holiday with Broken Hearts Day, which runs from February 13 to February 20. During it, lovesick enemies will have floating hearts hanging over their heads. and putting them out of their misery will result in a bunch of unique effects. Those effects include: turning them into your ally for a moment, or buffing your entire team, or an especially lovely loot drop.

You can snag up to five rewards from shooting down the floating hearts, which include special skins and weapons that are specific to Broken Hearts Day, like a weapons trinket, a Legendary Maliwan SMG skin, and more.

If you're not in the loving mood, you can opt out of the limited-time event.

Destiny 2 Valentine's Day 2020

(Image credit: Bungie)

Crimson Days returns to Destiny 2 from February 11-18. Lord Shaxx has a new quest and some lovely new rewards for you, but just like last year you'll need to gather Confectionery Hearts. Take part in Crimson Doubles matches to get them, then trade them for special Ghost shells, new sparrows, and more.

Keep in mind that there are buffs and debuffs that come with playing a Crimson Doubles match: Reunited, which increase the recharge rate of Guardian abilities for teammates who are close to each other, Falling Apart, which gives enemy teammates waypoints to your location if your duo drifts too far apart, and Vengeance, which gives a surviving player increased ability regen and a small bit of health back after their teammate dies.

Here's all the rewards you can get with your Confectionery Hearts (it's important to note that there is a set of duo Sparrows):

Warmhearted Gift:15 Confectionery Hearts (buy this one last, as it's repeatable)

Tirastrella ghost shell: 25 Confectionery Hearts

Undeterred Exotic sparrow: 50 Confectionery Hearts

SVC-12 Exotic Sparrows: 50 Confectionery Hearts

IVC-10 Exotic Sparrow: 50 Confectionery Hearts

The Vow Solar combat bow: 100 Confectionery Hearts

Dieselpunk Wardcliff Coil ornament: 125 Confectionery Hearts

Flaunting Dance emote: 150 Confectionery Hearts

Fortnite Valentine's Day 2020

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Love and War is back in Fortnite from February 5 to February 17, bringing Search and Destroy LTM to the battle royale. Teams of six will compete in up to seven rounds, with total victory achieved by one team winning four rounds. Attackers destroy the bomb site, while defenders try and defend it - but you can also win just by eliminating the enemy team.

Complete challenges to unlock free cosmetic rewards, including a pickaxe and a new emote, or use real money to buy some exclusive Love and War cosmetics. There's also a rumor that a free, candy-themed skin may drop on Valentine's Day, so make sure to jump on at some point during February 14.

Pokemon Go Valentine's Day 2020

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Pokemon Go Valentine's Day celebration starts on February 14 and ends a few days later on Monday the 17th. During the celebration, pink characters will appear much more often, plus Audino and Alomomola will make their debut - but keep your eyes peeled, as they'll be rare.

During the event, lure modules will last up to six hours, and players will get double Catch Candy. There's also a chance to hatch a Shiny Happiny or stumble upon a Shiny Chansey during the Valentine's event. On February 15, a special Raid featuring Lickitung will run from 2pm to 5pm local time - and you may even be able to catch a Shiny version.

World of Warcraft Valentine's Day 2020

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Love is in the Air will run on World of Warcraft from February 8-21, and this year's event is remarkably similar to previous years. The holiday is celebrated by the Horde in Orgrimmar and the Alliance in Stormwind City, and players will need to farm Love Tokens which can be traded for items like Swift Lovebird and Truesilver Shafted Arrow.

There's a chance to encounter Lovely Merchants who will sell seasonal gifts and goodies, but you'll need to be a level 110 or higher to have a chance at acquiring the Big Love Rocket, found in the Heart Shaped Box. There are two battle pets with holiday-appropriate abilities (Peddlefeet and Toxic Wasteling), and two mounts connected to the event.

Now you've got several ways to spend your corporate-funded Valentine's Day that are a lot better than reservations at a crowded sushi restaurant or crying yourself to sleep while watching Love, Actually. You're welcome.