The Batman star Zoë Kravitz talks playing Catwoman and working with Matt Reeves

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz has talked about playing Catwoman in the upcoming DC Comics movie.

"I've seen all the movies, yeah. I've read some of the comics now, but I wasn't a comic head or anything," she told AnOther Magazine. "I also tried to think about it not as Catwoman, but as a woman, how does this make me feel? How are we approaching this and how are we making sure we're not fetishising or creating a stereotype? I knew it needed to be a real person."

While talking about the audition process, Kravitz also spoke about her initial approach to the role, as well as director Matt Reeves. "I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that's why it happened and I got the role. Matt's a fantastic director, and he's really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I'd read the script too and they were welcomed."

She added that the film didn't feel like a typical blockbuster: "This felt like an independent movie in the way that there was real heart and soul and thought being put into the process and into every scene. It was incredibly collaborative. Matt's very specific. It took him a year to make this because of Covid. We were in this bubble, really in this world, and it was an incredible experience."

Along with Kravitz, The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as the titular vigilante, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. The plot is being kept tightly under wraps, but we can expect more to be revealed at DC FanDome this October 16.

There's also a prequel series about the Gotham City Police Department in the works, and there'll reportedly be a Penguin spinoff, too.

The Batman arrives March 4, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.