That live-action Mega Man movie is still in development, and there's "big news" coming soon

The directors of the upcoming live-action Mega Man movie have teased there's "big news" on the way.

In an interview with IGN (thanks, Nintendo Life ), directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman confirmed that not only was the live-action film still in the works, but there was big news coming "soon".

While they wouldn't be drawn on what that news was just yet, they did confirm Project Power writer Mattson Tomlin is joining the team as script writer after the co-directors acknowledged they had "such a great time working with Mattson on Project Power that [they] invited him in to help [them] out with Mega Man".

“We’re super excited about it," said co-director Joost. "I think we’re gonna have some big news about it soon. I can’t say all that much right now, but it’s a project very near and dear to our hearts and we’re psyched."

"I like that he’s an underdog hero," co-director Schulman added, when asked what it was about Mega Man that they loved best. "Both of us are deeply fascinated by robotics and the future of automation, for better and for worse. I think trying to combine that into one of our favourite historical video games is the ultimate challenge."

This isn't the only Capcom movie making the leap to the big screen, too. The Monster Hunter movie starring Milla Jovovich was recently delayed from its original September release to April 23, 2021. An exact reason for the push wasn't revealed, but it's safe to presume it's related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The project is being written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who's known for his work on various video game adaptations including 1995's Mortal Kombat and the Resident Evil film series that ended with Resident Evil: Final Chapter in 2016. Anderson also directed 1997's Event Horizon and 2004's Alien vs. Predator.

In related news, a 1987 sealed copy of Mega Man – which was sold for $75,000 last year, making it the most expensive video game ever sold at public auction at the time – was recently knocked off the top spot. A 1985 cartridge of Super Mario Bros. recently sold for $114,000/£90,300, setting a brand-new, and eye-wateringly expensive, world record .