Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced brings better visuals and balance updates to PS5

Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced is coming to PS5 on March 26, 2021, both as a standalone product and as a free upgrade for owners of the PS4 version.

The original version of the first-person shooter first came out in November 2019. It takes place entirely in the Future War we saw briefly in the first two films, pitting cells of human freedom fighters against a nigh-unstoppable robot army (it disregards the events of the later films, which honestly we'd all be better off doing). You play as one of those freedom fighters in the main campaign, though Enhanced will also bundle in the previously PC-exclusive Infiltrator mode that lets you play as a T-800 Terminator.

...a fully updated version of the main game including balance patches and updates previously released on the PC, including INFILTRATOR MODE, in which players can get under the skin of a T-800 series Infiltrator unit and strike out against Resistance forces. [2/6]December 16, 2020

Publisher Reef Entertainment says Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced will run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, complete with faster load times and new features for the DualSense controller. The campaign will benefit from balance patches and updates which were previously released on PC, and the same updates will roll out to the PS4 and Xbox One versions in the first quarter of 2021.

Our own Alex Avard called the original version of Terminator: Resistance the best Terminator game he'd ever played , though it was intentionally faint praise considering the franchise's spotty history with video games. Still, this next-gen re-release could be a second chance for the shooter to shine, especially with a new narrative DLC expansion coming for the PS5 and PC versions over the summer.