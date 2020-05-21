Take Two reveals sequels to its "biggest franchises" are in the works

Take-Two has revealed that it has "strongest development pipeline in its history", with plans to release new IPs and sequels to some of its "biggest franchises".



This comes from a BusinessWire report from the recent release of the publisher's fiscal year results, which also included news about how 2K has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the report, management at Take-Two said about it's upcoming slate of games: “Take-Two has the strongest development pipeline in its history, including sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP.



"While fiscal 2021 will be a light new release year, we expect to deliver strong results, reflecting the diversity and strength of our catalog and live service offerings."



While that news about next year be a quiet one for the publisher means you can probably assume GTA VI isn't going to be getting a release any time soon, during the earnings call, Take Two president Karl Slatoff did discuss just how many games Take Two is planning to release over the next few years. In a transcript provided by The Motley Fool, he said: "Across our internally owned labels and outside development studio partners, we currently have 93 titles planned for release over the next five years through fiscal 2025.

Of the 93 titles, 63 are core gaming experiences, including 15 platform extensions of existing titles. 17 are mid-core or arcade-style experiences and 13 titles are casual experiences. 47 of these 93 titles are from existing franchises and 46 are from new intellectual properties." While this is obviously a rather large time period, it looks like we can expect plenty of PS5 and Xbox Series X games from Take Two and it's associated partners.



Finally, the report also reiterates that no additional Take Two games have been currently delayed by working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said: "The shift to remote working adds complexity and challenges in some areas of the game development process; however, based on our work to date, we currently do not expect any delays other than what has been announced."

