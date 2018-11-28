Hurry! Get an eBay coupon for 15% off any video game or console, for a limited time

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but Cyber Week game deals continue, giving you a chance to save money on gifts for others (or yourself) as we head into the holidays. To that end, eBay is hosting a UK-exclusive, one-time use coupon that grants 15% off any purchase made in 20 different categories, including Video Games and Video Game Consoles .

By using the coupon code "PRESENTS" at checkout, you'll knock 15% off the final price of your item. There are some restrictions, of course: you'll need to spend a minimum of £20, and the maximum discount is £50. Still, £50 worth of savings is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you have so much freedom on what you apply the discount to.

Here are ALL the eBay games consoles you get 15% off.

PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2 is £299.99 (save 15%)

Again, if you enter the promo code: PRESENTS you get £50 off (that's the maximum discount) a PS4 Pro with Red Dead 2. That's a massive saving, and should help you buy your 4K console for far less.View Deal

Other eligible categories that might be relevant to your interests are Toys & Games , Laptops & Notebooks , and Computer Components - perfect for anyone who might've missed their most-wanted deal this past weekend. If you're more in the market for furniture or clothes, you can check out the full list of eligible categories at eBay's promo page .

The coupon only works from Wednesday 28 November (10:00 UK Time) to Thursday 29th November (23:59 UK Time), so you've got exactly two days to take advantage of these savings. And remember the golden rule of eBay listings: if it looks too good to be true, it probably is, so be sure to read the fine print before you try to apply the coupon code. Happy gift hunting!