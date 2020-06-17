Star Wars: Squadrons will "fully support" joystick compatibility on PC

Star Wars: Squadrons on PC will let you simulate dogfighting with full joystick support, EA has confirmed following the reveal of its upcoming air combat shooter set in a galaxy far, far away.

The news was confirmed by the game's creative director at EA Motive Ian Frazier, who revealed the details in response to a question on Twitter, clarifying that Star Wars: Squadrons will "fully support joystick on PC, including full HOTAS rigs with a throttle."

Well hey, double checked and apparently I AM allowed to tell you that without being tackled by PR! Yes, we fully support joystick on PC, including full HOTAS rigs with a throttle. :)June 16, 2020

Read more (Image credit: Lucasarts/Aspyr Media) The 10 best Star Wars games of all time

"HOTAS rigs", in case you were wondering, stands for "Hands on Throttle-and-Stick", a control system that has long been a favourite for joystick enthusiasts who like to simulate the full piloting experience when it comes to flying simulators.

Sadly, Frazier's comment seems to suggest that Star Wars: Squadrons console players won't have access to the same degree of joystick compatibility, but the good news is that PS4 owners will be able to enjoy the game in virtual reality with full PlayStation VR support.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches this October 2 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, featuring a singleplayer campaign from the writers of Star Wars Battlefront 2 and a comprehensive multiplayer mode focusing on 5v5 dogfights between the Rebels and the Empire following the events of Return of the Jedi.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of gaming news this summer with our E3 2020 schedule, or check out our 60 second Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review below.