Star Wars: Squadrons heading to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next month

Star Wars: Squadrons is heading to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next month, so get ready to flee screaming TIE fighters for free.

Star Wars: Squadrons is a great dogfighting jaunt for Star Wars fans - as our very own Ben Tyrer describes it in his review , it "turns idle daydreams into tangible experiences." Who hasn't watched a Star Wars movie or TV show and wanted to jump into the cockpit of an X-Wing with a color-coordinated Rebel flight suit on, or play the bad guy and screech through space in a TIE fighter? While many will say it's an even better game in VR, getting a chance to enjoy Star Wars: Squadrons for free is an opportunity I simply can't turn down.

EA has yet to release a set date, but we know that Star Wars: Squadrons will arrive on EA Play sometime in March. Since EA Play was bundled into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate last November, anyone who has a Game Pass Ultimate account will also get a chance to enjoy Star Wars: Squadrons at no extra cost. EA Play is $4.99 a month, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $14.99 a month - but considering all the extra goodies you'll get with a Game Pass Ultimate sub, the latter is certainly worth the cash.

Also joining EA Play - and by association, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - are a handful of EA's sports games, including Madden NFL 21 (March 2) and NHL 21, the latter of which will drop sometime in April. Keep in mind, however, that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players can only use EA Play on console, as the PC integration is still set to arrive sometime this year. At least when that finally happens, you'll get a chance to try Squadrons in VR.

