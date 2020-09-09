EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost this holiday

EA Play subscriptions will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost this holiday.

The news came in a post from Phil Spencer on Xbox Wire , which details that EA Play memberships will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on console and PC starting this holiday.

"To provide even more value, we are teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost this holiday. This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10."

The reveal comes just after the official announcement of the cheaper Xbox Series S, which is set to launch on November 10 for $299 / £249. The Xbox Series X release date has also just been announced along with the price tag of $499 / £449. Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X are set to go live on September 22.

With the recent Halo Infinite delay which was set to be the next-gen console's big launch title, Xbox has been putting more emphasis on the value Game Pass offers up. Giving you access to a vast library of games including some of the most recent releases, the introduction of EA Play will add even more titles for members to tuck into, with the likes of EA's biggest franchises.

"In addition to the 100+ games in Xbox Game Pass library today, Ultimate and PC members will be able to play more than 60 of EA's biggest and best console and PC games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as titles from some of EA's most popular franchises, like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims."

