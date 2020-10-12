Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series starts shooting in March 2021, Ewan McGregor reveals

Actor Ewan McGregor has revealed that the Star Wars series centring around Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin shooting in March, 2021.

"It's the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose," McGregor told talk show host Graham Norton in a recent interview (per the BBC). "It's not all (about) me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good! We start shooting it in March of next year."

The actor went on to confirm that there will be six new episodes comprising the new series (previously, McGregor hinted that the series would only run for one season). It takes place eight years after the tumultuous events of Revenge of the Sith, and a total of 11 years before his encounter with Luke Skywalker in A New Hope.

Currently, McGregor isn't entirely sure when the series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi could release. After an initial delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's expected that the new Star Wars series will launch at some point between 2021 and 2022.

The series starring McGregor has had a pretty tough time since it was first announced in August 2019. After cancelation rumors, a report claiming none other than a bearded Jar Jar Binks would be returning, and the hiring of a new writer, the series finally appears to be getting off the ground in just under six months from now.

