Star Wars: Liam Neeson reveals he would return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Liam Neeson has said he would return to the Star Wars universe as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Neeson played the Jedi Master in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but the character was killed by Darth Maul’s double lightsaber and was absent from the rest of the prequel trilogy.

Speaking to Collider, Neeson responded to a question about appearing in the Obi-Wan Disney Plus show with: “Sure, I'd be up for that, yeah.”

At first, the actor was slightly confused by the idea of returning, commenting that he hadn’t heard of anyone asking for Qui-Gon to come back, then saying: “Sure I'd like to, I mean, I'm wondering is Star Wars starting to fade away from the cinema landscape do we think?” Once informed of the 10 new Disney Plus series headed our way, including the Obi-Wan series, Neeson seemed more open to the possibility.

If Qui-Gon did appear in the Ewan McGregor-lead series, it would make a lot of sense – Obi-Wan was trained by Qui-Gon, and at the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Yoda told him the Jedi master had some extra training for him down on Tatooine. With Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, the series seems primed for a Star Wars reunion.

Plus, as the galaxy far, far away is set to expand ever further with new live-action series like The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Ahsoka and more, now is the perfect time to delve deeper into characters we already know and love. Qui-Gon’s wise and calm guidance could be just the thing Obi-Wan needs after the traumatic events of Revenge of the Sith.

We'll have to wait and see to find out if Neeson will return to the Star Wars franchise