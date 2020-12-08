Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 is coming to mobile later this month

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords is officially coming to mobile.

Aspyr and Lucasfilm announced the Star Wars RPG is set to land on iOS and Android devices on December 18. Originally released in 2004 on Xbox and then PC a few months later in 2005, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 is set five years after the events of the first game.

After hunting down Jedi, the Sith Lords have almost succeeded in wiping out the Jedi order for good. Taking on the role of a lone Jedi who's the last hope for the Republic, you're faced with the decision to reconnect with the Force or turn to the dark side. With a focus on player choice, every decision you make will affect your character. Characters such as HK-47, Canderous Ordo, and Kreia can team up with your party, and what you choose to do will also affect those who journey alongside you.

“Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to them,” said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr in an official press release. “We’re proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms.”

Along with a new trailer, the announcement reveals the game will be fully optimised for mobile play with touch screen controls. Available on the AppStore and Google Play for $14.99, pre-orders for the RPG are now live.

