Star Wars: Battlefront 2 free week on Epic Games Store is causing some issues

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is free on Epic Games Store this week, and players have been flocking to it, causing many to receive error messages when logging in. But don't worry, EA is working on a fix.

It only went live yesterday, but Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition on Epic Games Store was met with a massive influx of players, with many receiving error messages with the numbers 623 or 918. One message reads, "A large amount of players are trying to connect right now. Please wait a few minutes and try again. Error code: 623" while the 918 message tells players "EA Account is restricted," which can be rather alarming. EA has issued a statement about both error codes, however, asking players to "sit tight" as the team scales up new servers.

The massive amount of players flocking to Battlefront 2 is certainly a sign that the community still has a vested interest in the title, despite EA Dice ending new content early last year. In April 2020, EA Dice confirmed Battlefront 2's Scarif update would be its last. "Looking beyond April, we’re transitioning to a phase where the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events such as Double XP and more, and game support will carry this broad and rich Star Wars gaming experience into the future. This means that we’re moving away from delivering regular content updates," the announcement read.

EA recently responded to Lucasfilm Gaming confirming other studios will make Star Wars titles with a statement that its collaboration with the newly-rebranded studio "will continue for years to come". While many fans would like that to mean more Battlefront 2 support, EA Dice seems laser-focused on the next Battlefield game, so it's unlikely. We can confirm that EA's Star wars exclusive license will expire in 2023, so it's unclear what will happen to Battlefront 2 after that.

You can claim Star Wars: Battlefront 2 for free on Epic Games Store from now until January 21.

In other Star Wars game news, a Ubisoft Star Wars game was recently announced, so expect a lot more explorable galaxies in your future.