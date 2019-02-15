Star Wars 9 shooting wraps as J.J. Abrams shares a heartwarming photo from the set

It's hard to believe that, after all these years, the mainline Star Wars series will all be coming to end with Star Wars Episode 9 . And we're one step closer to seeing this decades-in-the-making conclusion now that filming has officially wrapped on Star Wars 9. To commemorate the moment, director J.J. Abrams shared an emotional image of actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac sharing a heartfelt embrace on set, as their part in all this comes to an end and the film goes into post-production.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZFebruary 15, 2019

The photo has clearly hit the Star Wars fanbase square in the feels, with a swarm of gif reactions clogging up the replies. It's so endearing how Isaac looks particularly affected by bidding goodbye (for now), and this day on a desert set must've felt monumental yet melancholy for the entire cast and crew. I also love how Boyega let his hair grow out a bit for this more mature version of Finn.

Bear in that mind that this isn't the end of Star Wars films - not by a long shot. Though the Boba Fett spin-off movie was put on hold by Disney after the disappointing performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story , there's still the upcoming standalone Star Wars trilogy in the works from Rian Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi . People has assumed it was also cancelled, but Johnson has assured us that it's still on .

We're still waiting for the films official name, but Star Wars Episode 9 will be in theaters December 19 in the UK and December 20 in the US. Now that Abrams has thrown us a bone (and we got a glimpse of some Star Wars 9 concept art leaks ), we're just hungry for more info. But like Yoda says, "patience you must have."