Star Trek Discovery season 4 delayed in most regions – just days before release

In a surprise turn of events, Star Trek Discovery season 4 has been delayed in most regions, including the UK.

Common logic dictates that the season four premiere would have dropped for international viewers on Netflix on Friday, November 18, just 24 hours after the episode launches on Paramount Plus in the US. After all, it’s been that way for the past three seasons. However, that’s not the case this time around.

"Internationally, the upcoming season of Star Trek Discovery season 4 will now premiere exclusively where Paramount Plus is available in early 2022. This means the new season… will be available internationally in 2022 as Paramount Plus expands globally," a statement read.

The Star Trek on Paramount Plus Twitter account did re-affirm that it would appear as normal in the US on Paramount Plus from November 17. In Canada, the premiere will air on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel on November 18 then be available to stream on Crave from November 19.

No release date has yet been given outside of the ‘2022’ release window for Paramount Plus. In even more frustrating news, all previous seasons of Star Trek Discovery have also been removed from Netflix.

So, most international fans will have to wait to see Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham take her rightful place in the captain’s chair.

She previously told sister publication SFX magazine that she was grateful for the character's slow ascendancy: "I’m grateful for it because you feel like you earned this position with Burnham. You feel like you were able to learn and grow and make mistakes and mature from them with her."

