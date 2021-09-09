Star Trek: Discovery season 4 gets a release date on Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 finally has a release date.

The franchise celebrated its 55th anniversary on Star Trek Day, and Paramount Plus unveiled the news then. Discovery will return to the streamer on November 18, 2021 – so that's a wait of just over two months.

An official plot summary was also revealed: "Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they've ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all."

Plus, there's a new photo of Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham to tide us over while we wait for the next season.

Released in conjunction with the #StarTrekDiscovery panel at #StarTrekDay, a new look at Captain Michael Burnham from season four - rocking that new uniform. pic.twitter.com/8JeGjoi69ZSeptember 9, 2021 See more

The biggest change for Burnham in season 4 will be her new role onboard the U.S.S. Discovery. "It's going to be about finding out who I am as Captain, as Michael Burnham, because there's always been this question of who am in this moment? Who am I in this role? Who am I at this time? How do I service this moment? How do I service everyone around me?" Martin-Green told Gizmodo of the challenges ahead. "And now I'm going to have to answer those questions for myself as Captain because everything is different now."

Along with Martin-Green, season 4 will also see David Ajala back as Cleveland "Book" Booker, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Doug Jones as Saru, and Tig Notaro as Jett Reno.

