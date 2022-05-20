Squid Game creator is making a new TV show – about having a very successful TV show

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has a new project in the works – and it's a satirical comedy series based on the Netflix show's meteoric rise to the top of the streaming charts, Deadline reports.

The show, which is still in the early stages of development, currently has a tongue-in-cheek working title of The Best Show in the World and Hwang told Deadline that it would reflect his own experience of Squid Game's overnight success on Netflix and being thrust into the limelight.

And Squid Game has certainly been successful – it's the platform's most-watched show ever and has been streamed for more than 1.6 billion hours. It racked up 142 million views over its first 28 days of release, which bypasses all previous records held by Netflix movies and shows.

The series follows a group of people with financial struggles who are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition with a hefty cash prize. They must compete in a series of traditional games, but with deadly twists, risking their lives for ₩45.6 billion (that's the equivalent of around $38 million).

Hwang is also preparing for Squid Game season 2, which is eyeing a Halloween 2024 release date. "Season 1’s success has given me an immense amount of pressure and I am having nightmares about the reception for season 2 not being so good," he told Deadline.