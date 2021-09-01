Square Enix will hold a Tokyo Game Show presentation next month

Square Enix will be at Tokyo Game Show 2021 next month, but don't expect Final Fantasy 16 to make an appearance.

Earlier today, the full Tokyo Game Show 2021 scheduled was revealed, with Square Enix holding a presentation early next month on October 1. The broadcast from the developer/publisher will take place at approximately 7 p.m. JST, which puts it at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. BST.

Specifically, Square Enix will focus on the "latest news about our upcoming titles, along with the pre-announced information," according to the official Tokyo Game Show website. While it's true that one of Square Enix's biggest upcoming titles is Final Fantasy 16, don't get too excited about the RPG possibly showing up at the presentation.

Back in July, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that, while development on the game was progressing well, it was unlikely that it would appear at Tokyo Game Show. Furthermore, Yoshida said that the next reveal around Final Fantasy 16 was likely to focus on the battle system, but the development team wanted to get the highly-anticipated game in the best shape possible before unveiling it again to the world.

While it's definitely a shame that Final Fantasy 16 probably won't be at the showcase next month, there's other Square Enix games to look forward to. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy continues to look like an impressive narrative-driven adventure, while Marvel's Avengers just launched its major Black Panther update last month in July. Elsewhere, the pixel remasters of older Final Fantasy games are still in the process of launching, but all eyes will probably be on Final Fantasy 14, for its climactic Endwalker expansion.

For a full guide to all the games coming out over the remainder of the year, including Square Enix's line up, head over to our new games 2021 feature for more.