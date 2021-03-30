Spiral trailer: A Jigsaw copycat is on the loose in new Saw spin-off

The new Spiral trailer has been released, and it confirms how the new horror movie will fit into the Saw mythology.

Spiral centers on Chris Rock's Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks, a detective assigned to a gruesome new case that's been linked to a Jigsaw copycat – Jigsaw was, of course, the main villain through the eight Saw movies. A brief photograph of Jigsaw, played by Tobin Bell, is seen in the trailer. Rock's not the only well-known name attached to Spiral – Samuel L. Jackson will portray Zeke's father, Marcus Banks, and it appears to be himself caught in a trap come the final frames of the new trailer.

As with the first Spiral trailer, there are some serious Seven vibes coming from the new footage, with the movie looking to be just as much a noir detective story as a horror movie. There will, inevitably, be some terrifying twists along the way.

Spiral has had a long journey to cinemas. There were rumblings of a ninth Saw movie being in development back in 2018, with pre-production beginning in May 2019. Spiral was expected in cinemas on October 23, 2019, before being bumped up to May 15, 2020, and then... well... a real-life horror took hold of the world, and Spiral was delayed until May 21, 2021. It has since been brought forward and will launch in US theaters on May 14.

