Spider-Verse 2 reveals obscure Spider-Man villain as Miles' "most formidable foe yet"

Miles Morales is about to meet his "most formidable foe yet" – but you might not have heard of him. Sony has confirmed Spider-Verse 2’s new villain will be The Spot, who has the ability to open portals.

He’ll be voiced by Jason Schwartzman in the new movie, who’s best known for his roles in Wes Anderson’s films, as well as the series Fargo and Mozart in the Jungle. Sony also released a sneak peek at what he’s up to in the sequel.

In some production art, he can be seen baiting Miles into hurting Gwen Stacy through one of the portals on his body. Alongside the image, they teased: "Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet, as debuted at #AnnecyFestival. He is voiced by Jason Schwartzman. See him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, in theaters June 2, 2023."

The Spot first appeared back in 1985 as part of The Spectacular Spider-Man run as a scientist working with Kingpin. He’s gone on to become a villain for Spidey and Daredevil. It’s not clear yet what abilities he’ll be equipped with in Across The Spider-Verse but from the artwork, it seems likely he’ll be very into portals.

There was also some more news confirmed as part of Sony’s presentation at the Annecy Festival. This includes the introduction of Gwen’s dad George Stacy (voiced by Shea Whigham). While an "anachronistic version" of The Vulture will be voiced by The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone.

Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse is released in theaters on June 2, 2023. Check out our guide to other 2022 movie release dates confirmed so far.