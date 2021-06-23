Miles Morales: Spider-Man celebrates his 10th anniversary with a new suit

WIth some of his creators - as well as people behind Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse taking part in a Marvel Comics celebration

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30
Miles Morales will be celebrating his 10th 'birthday' so to speak this year - August 3, to be exact - and Marvel is hosting a celebration of its 21st-century Spider-Man.

In September 1's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30, series writer Saladin Ahmed and series artist Carmen Carnero, along with a host of people from Miles's past will be creating stories about the Ultimate Universe's last-surviving hero.

"Happy 10th anniversary, Miles Morales! This is it, 10 years as Spider-Man and his future has never looked brighter," reads Marvel's description of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30. "A who’s who of Miles Morales Spider-creators has been webbed together to make this the best anniversary special of all time!"

So just who is involved in addition to Ahmed and Carnero? Take a look:

  • Miles Morales co-creator Sara Pichelli
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-writer/producer Phil Lord
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller
  • The as-yet-untitled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel's co-director Kemp Powers

"...and more!" according to Marvel, which leaves the creative roster open-ended. Perhaps we'll see a return of Brian Michael Bendis to Marvel, as he co-created the character with Pichelli?

And not only are there some major things happening behind the scenes of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, but MIles is getting a redesigned suit courtesy of artist Chase Conley, who's worked on several of the Spider-Man animated series.

The celebration doesn't end with that, as 18 September 2021 Marvel comic books will have Miles Morales: Spider-Man 10th Anniversary variant covers. In addition to the obvious Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30, those are Amazing Spider-Man #74, Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1, Death of Doctor Strange #1, Black Panther #2, Moon Knight #3, Wolverine #16, Spider-Woman #15, Black Cat #10, Fantastic Four #36, Iron Man #12, Avengers #48, Captain Marvel #32, Shang-Chi #4, Guardians of the Galaxy #18, Thor #17, Black Widow #11, and Daredevil #34. Keep an eye out for a first look at those variants in the coming weeks here at Newsarama.

And lastly, Marvel Comics has dug out Miles Morales' proverbial baby photos - they're reprinting his first appearance, 2011's Ultimate Fallout #4, with the original ads and all as part of its 'Facsimile Edition' reprint series.

