Spider-Man Remastered can now be bought as a standalone PS5 game

Spider-Man Remastered is now available on PS5 as a standalone game.

Insomniac's Spider-Man PS4, which originally released in 2018, recently received a massive upgrade which coincided with the launch of the PS5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Purchasing the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition would give you access to both titles, and if you previously owned Spider-Man on PS4, you were able to fully upgrade the game for free and play the remastered version on next-gen. But it looks like you can now buy the remaster by itself.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered currently sits at $40 on the PS Store for PS5, and compared to the Miles Morales Ultimate edition, is more expensive. If you wanted both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered, the Ultimate Edition will only cost you another $20.

As reported by Twisted Voxel, while there is a listing on the PS Store for the standalone, there isn't a way to purchase the game if you already own the original, along with the season pass. Instead, it seems that if you go to download the game, you will be directed to your console library where you can re-download the original PS4 version, not the remaster. It's possible that this could be some sort of error on Sony's end, but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

As well as a new character model for Peter Parker, Spider-Man Remastered had two new ways to play, including 60FPS performance mode and a ray tracing at 30fps mode. However, as requested by the community, Insomniac Games just released a full 60FPS ray tracing performance mode, which takes full advantage of the PS5 technology.

