Spider-Man PS5 trophies unlock automatically if you've earned them on PS4

Spider-Man Remastered gives you duplicate trophies when you import your PS4 save.

Insomniac Games recently announced a new update that allows PS5 owners to import their save data from Spider-Man PS4 to the Spider-Man: Remastered version. Something that Insomniac didn’t mention in the reveal was that along with save data transfer, trophies also automatically unlock for the PS5 version as well.

News editor Ben Tyrer imported their 100% completed save file for the PS4 version of Spider-Man and found that it automatically gave them every trophy for the PS5 they had previously already unlocked. So there’s no need to chase down those difficult trophies once again and gives trophy hunters an extra Platinum for minimum effort.

Fun bonus with the Spider-Man save import, as transfering your save means you unlock all your PS4 trophies for the PS5 version pic.twitter.com/7Hd20ZMDMLNovember 26, 2020

The new update brought every suit you’d previously obtained in the PS4 version, as well as a few new trophies for the Remastered version. To get the save data transfer to work, community director James Stevenson reiterated that you must use the PS4 game to export your save, the remastered version cannot see a save until it is exported by the PS4.

We recently reported that Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 could be getting a 60fps ray-tracing mode as asked by players. Insomniac Games hinted at a new resolution mode for Spider-Man: Remastered for PS5 that could include both 60fps and ray-tracing together, at the moment you can only play one without the other.

Spider-Man Remastered is available on PS5 as part of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

Insomniac’s latest edition to the series, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also playable as a PS exclusive, make sure you head on over to read our Spider-Man: Miles Morales review.