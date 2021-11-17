Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer includes a tribute to Captain America

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home includes a tribute to Captain America.

At one point in the footage, the Statue of Liberty can be seen holding that iconic shield high in the air – surrounded by what appears to be scaffolding. Look closely, and you'll see the shield doesn't appear to be quite finished just yet. The moment happens around one minute and 11 seconds into the trailer, but you can check out a screenshot below.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The tribute was first revealed in set pictures showing advertisements for Lady Liberty's new look, with the poster proclaiming: "Meet NYC's newest (and tallest) Avenger!"

It's not clear whether the makeover is related to Steve Rogers, who seems to be believed dead by the general public following his retirement in Avengers: Endgame, or is tied to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking over as Cap during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale. Either way, it's clear New York City is honoring Captain America in a big way.

While the second No Way Home trailer didn't feature Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire – much to many fans' disappointment – it did confirm we'll be seeing a rogues gallery of Spidey villains, including Electro, Lizard, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Doc Ock. Plus, an alternate trailer may have revealed where Garfield and Maguire might have been edited out, and there's also a theory about Garfield's Peter Parker saving MJ from a fall.

No Way Home arrives to US theaters this December 17, and UK cinemas slightly earlier on December 15. While you wait, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 to get up to speed on everything else the MCU has in store for us.