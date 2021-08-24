Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer might be hiding cameos from Lizard and Sandman

There are more returning villains in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer than you might realize

Spider-Man No Way Home
Think you’ve spotted all the references to returning villains in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Think again. Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus may have a pretty obvious presence, but there’s plenty more where that came from – including Lizard and Sandman.

On two separate occasions during the teaser, you can see a whirlwind of sand be whipped up. For many, that’s proof that Sandman is making a comeback – and is one of the few that hasn’t been heavily speculated about in recent months, so it’s a nice surprise.

The villain first appeared on the big screen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, played by Thomas Haden Church. Take a look for yourself below and pay close attention to the fork of lightning. Is that Jamie Foxx’s Electro, too?

That was the most obvious villain. The second one is a lot harder to see and is open to more interpretation. Some dedicated Marvel fans have played around with a jump scare at the 2:25 mark, and it sure looks like Lizard (the baddie from 2012’s Amazing Spider-Man, portrayed by Rhys Ifans) has Spidey in his sights.

This all amounts to a multiverse’s worth of iconic Spider-Man villains being pulled in from both Tobey Maguire’s days as the webhead and Andrew Garfield’s short stint as Spidey. We’ve only had a confirmed look at Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus so far, but it sure looks like a Sinister Six – Electro, Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Lizard, and Sandman – is forming. Now, who’s the last member?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing on December 17. For more on the MCU’s future, check out our comprehensive guide to Marvel Phase 4.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

