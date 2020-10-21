Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer teases the origins of the T.R.A.C.K. suit

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales is 10% new suit tease and 90% adorable text message bro-versation

The trailer is framed as a text message conversation between our new hero, Miles, and his best friend Ganke Lee. Miles is watching compilation videos of Peter Parker's best fighting moves (probably looking for inspiration, since he's still pretty new to this) when Ganke hits him up with a news story about Miles' mom's city council campaign. The story is written by Mary-Jane Watson and with photo credits from Eddie Brock - AKA Venom, who was also referenced in a Spider-Man PS4 Easter egg - which is a nice touch.

How can you improve on Miles' Spider-Man suit? His pal Ganke Lee has some ideas that are *chefs kiss*

They banter back and forth for a while before Ganke sends over a diagram (or fanart, perhaps more accurately) of a new suit for Miles. It appears to be the T.R.A.C.K. suit which you'll be able to unlock as a bonus for pre-ordering Spider-Man: Miles Morales - looks like Ganke designs it for him in this fictional Marvel-verse, though Marvel Comics artist Javier Garron designed it IRL .

This trailer is very short on gameplay, but it makes a strong argument for "heartwarming text conversation between two very good friends" as a new genre of game promotion. What if the real trailer was the friends we made along the way? And anyway, we still have that Spider-Man Miles Morales menu screen music leak to fill our ears while we wait for the game to arrive next month.