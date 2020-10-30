Spider-Man: Miles Morales adds an Into the Spider-Verse suit

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting a tribute in Spider-Man: Miles Morales with a brand new suit.

Marvel Entertainment debuted the suit on Twitter, revealing it as a launch day bonus for players. The suit features the iconic Miles Morales look from the hit animated flick, complete with a special frame rate that replicates the unique look of the film.

🕷️ Your first look at the unmistakably stylish "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Suit, a launch day bonus for "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" on PS4 and PS5:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a 2018 animated movie that caught the attention of many Marvel fans for its standout animation, combining different Spider-Man heroes from across many different dimensions. Miles Morales plays a central role in the film, revolving around the web-slinger joining up with an all-star team that includes the likes of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacey to take down Kingpin in New York City. A quintessential scene in the movie often cited by fans features Miles taking a "leap of faith" off a building in the heart of New York City in his suit.

Into the Spider-Verse quickly became a classic among comic book fans and animation nerds alike, taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. Fans can now look forward to living out their Spider-verse dreams in this special suit that will be available to players on launch.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is due for release on November 12, when players can finally take up their favorite spidey suit and protect New York City.